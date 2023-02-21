CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A Clearfield County woman has been sentenced following a guilty plea in a multi-county meth bust.

Cassandra Wallace, 37, of Woodland, was sentenced in federal court to 10 years in prison and 5 years of supervised release on Tuesday, Feb. 21, according to a release from the Department of Justice

From July 2019 to June 2020, Wallace conspired to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine, according to the release.

Wallace also distributed and possessed more than 50 grams of meth in December 2019, documents show.

Assistant United States Attorney Maureen Sheehan-Balchon prosecuted this case on behalf

of the government. Wallace is one of 38 who was arrested in the 18-month-long investigation back in 2020.

Mr. Rivetti commended the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Pennsylvania State

Police for the investigation that led to the successful prosecution of Wallace.

Additional agencies participating in this investigation include:

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives

The Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigation

The United States Postal Inspection Service

Homeland Security Investigations

Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General

Clearfield County District Attorney’s Office

Erie County District Attorney’s Office

Millcreek Police Department

Erie Bureau of Police, and other local law enforcement agencies.

This prosecution is a result of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles high-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten communities throughout the United States.

OCDETF uses a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.