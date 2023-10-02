JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) – A Clearfield man pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in connection to drug trafficking.

Dennis Rauch, age 38, of Clearfield, pleaded guilty on Monday to charges stemming from an arrest in June 2020 in relation to violating federal drug laws, money laundering, and unlawful possession of firearms.

Rauch was one of 38 people investigated and arrested by the DEA in this matter.

He is facing a maximum of 40 years in prison, a fine of up to $5 million, or both in relation to conspiring to distribute. He is also facing a maximum sentence of life in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, or both for possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Rauch’s sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 7, 2024.