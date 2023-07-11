CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)- A Clearfield man has been sentenced for attempted homicide after stabbing a 76-year-old male in Aug. 2020.

Robert Jeffery Bailor, 50, was convicted in October 2022 where he had been found guilty but mentally ill.

Bailor was sentenced on July 10 to 14-28 years for attempted homicide, according to the Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers.

According to the report from 2020, Bailor began stabbing the victim with an edged weapon. The victim had injuries on his neck and stomach. Bailor was facing multiple charges including criminal homicide, aggravated assault, and terroristic threats at the time of his arrest.

The DA’s office had requested 30-60 years for all the charges, however he was sentenced 14-28 so his charges run concurrently.