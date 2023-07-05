CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Clearfield Regional Police Department is now looking for an 18-year-old who is wanted on theft charges.

Lionel Gilpatrick, 18, of Clearfield is wanted for stealing a motor vehicle, according to the police. On May 6, officers were contacted about a vehicle being stolen from River Road in Lawrence Township. Pennsylvania State Police located the car sometime later and were told by the driver that Gilpatrick had sold it to him.

Gilpatrick is known to frequent the Philipsburg area and anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Clearfield Regional Police Department.