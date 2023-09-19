CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clearfield County woman has pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute meth, according to United States Attorney Eric G. Olshan.

Brittany Luzier, age 29, of Clearfield, PA, pleaded guilty before Senior United States District Judge Kim R. Gibson. In connection with the guilty plea, from July 2019 to June 2020, Luzier conspired to distribute 5 grams or more of methamphetamine. She was one of thirty-eight people who were arrested in a massive drug bust in 2020.

Judge Gibson scheduled sentencing for January 18. The law provides for a minimum sentence of 5 years in prison and a maximum of 40 years in prison, a fine of up to $5,000,000 or both. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed would be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant United States Attorney Maureen Sheehan-Balchon is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.

The Drug Enforcement Administration and the Pennsylvania State Police conducted the

investigation that led to the prosecution of Luzier.

Additional agencies that participated include:

Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives

The Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigation

The United States Postal Inspection Service

Homeland Security Investigations

Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General

Clearfield County District Attorney’s Office

Erie County District Attorney’s Office

Millcreek Police Department

Erie Bureau of Police

Other local law enforcement agencies

This prosecution is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF)

investigation.