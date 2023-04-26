CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A couple from Cambria County are accused of leaving their dogs in an “uninhabitable” camper with food and water, according to police.

Jacqueline Hess, 42, and Aaron Hess, 41, of Altoona are accused of leaving their two dogs in a camper in Gallitzin Township without food and water, according to a report from the Gallitzin Township Police Department. On Friday, March 10 officers listened to a voicemail from a resident who reported that dogs were in a camper and no person has been seen taking care of the animals for over a week.

The officers then contacted the Central Pennsylvania Humane Society. An officer of the humane society and an officer from the Pennsylvania State Police went to the address on Monday, March 13, to take the dogs from the camper, according to the police report.

While at the camper, officers noted that feces were on the floor, upset furniture, garbage was all over, there were no visible signs of water or food and there was broken glass. The dogs were described as dehydrated and unhealthy, according to the criminal complaint.

Police reported that Jacqueline had lived at the camper with her now estranged husband Aaron. However, she had not lived there since October 2022, according to the complaint. During an interview with officers, she said that one of the dogs was hers and that Aaron had allegedly agreed to take care of them.

In a separate police interview, Aaron admitted that he was in charge of taking care of the dogs and that one of them was his. He also said that he told Jaqueline that he was unbale to take care of her dog and that she needed to find somewhere for it to go. Police noted that Aaron described Jacqueline’s dog as difficult to take care of as it is “needy” and that it had “separation anxiety issues.”

Aaron also related that Jacqueline said that she would help with feeding and watering the dogs but didn’t end up doing so, according to the criminal complaint.

Jacqueline and Aaron are facing felony charges of aggravated cruelty to animals and misdemeanor charges of cruelty and neglect to animals. Both were arraigned on Tuesday, April 25 and are placed on $30,000 unsecured bail.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

They both have preliminary hearings scheduled for Wednesday, May 17.