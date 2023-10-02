JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Middlesex man is facing charges after he was caught allegedly talking to who he thought was a 15-year-old girl.

Roger Palmer, 57, is facing felony charges including the criminal attempt of statutory sexual assault after allegedly engaging in text conversations with 814 Pred Hunters, who were pretending to be a 15-year-old girl.

According to police, Palmer first reached out to the decoy in Sept. 2023, where he messaged her asking how she was, where she lived and how old she was. The decoy and Palmer messaged back and forth intermittently for the days to follow before the conversation turned to Palmer asking when they could meet.

On Sept. 27, Palmer began sending sexually explicit messages to the decoy, asking her to send pictures and videos of herself. Palmer then messaged, “question is when will you like this to happen?” The two then agreed to meet on that coming Saturday, Sept. 30, according to the complaint.

On Sept. 30, Palmer sent a message to the decoy that he was arriving at the chosen location, where he was then approached by police and arrested.

Palmer is now facing felony charges of criminal attempt of statutory sexual assault of a person 11 years or older, criminal attempt of aggravated indecent assault of a person less than 16, criminal attempt of corruption of minors and other lesser charges.

Palmer’s bail was set at $80,000 and he was placed in Jefferson County Prison.

The preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 11.