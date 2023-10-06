CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Gallitzin man is facing charges after police found what they believed was an explosive device inside a home.

According to Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer, on Oct. 5, police were called to a home on 600 block of Devlin Street after a woman reported being assaulted by a relative. While searching the home, police found what they believed to be a homemade explosive device, according to the release.

The investigation led to 24-year-old Keith Kielbowick who is now facing felony charges including unlawful possession of weapons of mass destruction, risking a catastrophe, attempted arson and other lesser charges. Kielbowick also had an outstanding warrant stemming from felony drug charges filed by Cresson Borough Police in September.

Pennsylvania State Police Hazardous Device and Explosives Section where sent to the home to remove the device without incident.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Keilbowick is being held at the Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% $450,000 bail.