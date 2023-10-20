CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two people were arrested in Johnstown on Friday and were found with over $50,000 worth of marijuana, cocaine and other drugs, according to Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer.

Robert Triplin III, 37, of Johnstown, and Vernon Odum, 26, of Maryland are facing felony drug charges after they were arrested for allegedly selling suspected cocaine to cops during a controlled purchase, according to the DA. The Cambria County Drug Task Force executed a sealed search warrant on the 500 block of Wood Street in Johnstown on Friday, Oct. 20.

During a search of the house police found the following:

4,651 grams of suspected Marijuana having an estimated street value of $46,510

38 grams of suspected Cocaine having an estimated street value of $3,800

12 dosage units of suspected methylphenidate hydrochloride having an estimated street value of $120

$1,285 in cash

A 9mm pistol that was reported stolen out of Somerset Borough

Robert Triplin, 37, Johnstown, photo provided by Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer.



Vernon Odum, 26 years of age of Fort Washington, Maryland photo provided by Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer

Triplin is facing charges three felony charges of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, one felony count for possessing a firearm when he was not supposed to, one felony count of receiving stolen property, three misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance and one count of misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Odum is facing two felony charges of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, two misdemeanor charges of a controlled substance and one misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both are in Cambria County Prison and have preliminary hearings scheduled for Nov. 2.

“Today’s operation was a coordinated effort to combat the illegal sale of controlled substances in our area. Local, State, and Federal agencies continue to fight every day to protect our neighborhoods. The confiscation of a significant amount of illicit materials further ensures the safety of our community. Thank you to the men and women of law enforcement for their continued diligence and expertise.” District Attorney Greg Neugebauer stated in a release

The Cambria County District Attorney’s Office, Cambria County Detective Bureau, PA Office of Attorney General, Cambria County SERT, Cambria County Sheriff’s Department, and FBI Safe Streets Task Force all assisted in the investigation, which is ongoing.