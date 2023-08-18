BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Logan Township Police Department is looking for the publics help in identifying two men that they say are suspects in a theft.

According to the department’s Facebook post, two males are allegedly involved in the theft of an elderly women’s credit card at Weis Market. One of the men distracted the woman while the other entered her vehicle and stole her credit cards, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Patrolman Vazquez at +1 814 – 949 – 3364.