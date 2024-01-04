CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two people are facing charges after a dog was found decomposing in the basement of a Northern Cambria home.

Sara Galla, 28, and Devon Imler, 24, are both facing felony charges of aggravated cruelty to animals causing death, according to a report from the Northern Cambria Borough Police Department. On Oct. 11 officers were called to a home on 38th Street for a report of a dead dog that was found in the basement.

Once on scene officers determined that the dog had its head severed and had been dead for some time by the level of decomposition. Galla was interviewed by police and she allegedly told officers that she was unaware the dog was being kept in the building. Then she reportedly admitted to having previously been taking care of the dog for Imler, who was away at college, but that she hadn’t been for some time.

Later that day officers took a call from the property’s owner who said that Galla had called her and threatened her and allegedly admitted to killing the dog, according to the police report.

Imler, the dog’s owner, said during an interview with police the last time he saw the dog alive was on Aug. 18 before he left for college. He told police that Galla had agreed to feed and take care of the dog in return for being allowed to stay at his home.

In an interview, Imler told police that he last saw the dog alive, through a FaceTime call, on Sept. 29. However, police noted that through a search of Galla’s phone that they had not communicated at that time. According to the criminal complaint, officers also found text messages on Galla’s phone from Imler on Oct. 9 that stated “Myles is dead” and “That’s why the house stinks.”

Police noted that there were discrepancies in both Imler’s and Galla’s testimonies and that they are both facing charges of animal cruelty.

Imler is in Cambria County Prison with bail set at 10% of $100,000. Galla has not been arraigned at this time.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Both are facing misdemeanor charges of neglect and cruelty to animals and a felony charge of aggravated cruelty to animals causing death.