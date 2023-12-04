PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) — A Beaver County employee for a healthcare facility has pleaded guilty to assaulting disabled residents, United States Attorney Eric G. Olshan announced.

Tyler Smith, 32, of New Brighton, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy, and one count of violating the Matthew Shepard and James Byrd, Jr. Hate Crimes Prevention Act, according to the release.

During Smith’s plea hearing, he and a co-defendant, Zachary Dinell, admitted they were employees of an in-patient healthcare facility located in New Brighton. Residents of the facility suffered from a range of severe physical, intellectual and emotional disabilities. The residents required assistance with all activities of daily life, including bathing, using the bathroom, oral hygiene, feeding and dressing. As members of the facility’s Direct Care Staff, Smith admitted that he and the co-defendant were responsible for providing this daily assistance to residents.

From approximately June 2016 to September 2017, Smith admitted that he and the other man engaged in a conspiracy to commit hate crimes against residents of the facility because of the residents’ actual or perceived disabilities. Smith and Dinell carried out multiple assaults against the residents. They included punching and kicking residents, rubbing liquid irritants in their eyes, spraying liquid irritants in their eyes and mouths and in one instance removing a resident’s compression stocking in a manner intended to inflict pain.

According to the release, several of these assaults were recorded on a cell phone. In one instance, Smith admitted to jumping on top of a 13-year-old minor, while the child was lying prone on his bed, and while the other man filmed the incident on his cell phone. Smith further acknowledged that immediately after recording the video, Dinell texted the video to him.

As part of the conspiracy, Smith also acknowledged that he and the other man exchanged text messages in which they expressed their ill feelings toward the disabled residents, shared photographs and videos of residents, described their assaults and encouraged each other’s continued abuse of residents.

Smith further admitted that he and Dinell were able to avoid detection by exploiting their one-on-one access to residents of the facility and the fact that the victims were non-verbal and could not report the defendants’ abuse. Due to their physical disabilities, the residents also were not able to defend themselves against the assaults, according to the DOJ release.

The maximum penalty for the conspiracy charge is a term of imprisonment of five years and a $250,000 fine. The maximum penalty for the hate crime charge is a term of imprisonment of ten years and a $250,000 fine.

As part of his plea agreement, and subject to the approval of Judge Ranjan, Smith has agreed to a term of imprisonment of not less than 5 years and not more than 10 years. Zachary Dinell previously pleaded guilty to all charges and was sentenced on January 26 to 17 years’ imprisonment, followed by three years’ supervised release.

Assistant United States Attorneys Carolyn J. Bloch and Brendan J. McKenna are prosecuting this case on behalf of the government. The Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted the investigation leading to the Indictment in this case.