CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A Mill Hall man was sentenced for his role in a 2021 crash where a passenger was killed, according to the Centre County District Attorney’s Office.

The driver, Travis Bennett, 30, was sentenced on Monday in Centre County Court to 3 to 6 years in state prison for the 2021 crash that killed his passenger, 25-year-old Hali Harpster, according to the District Attorney’s Office. Both Bennett and Harpster were from Mill Hall.

Travis Bennett, 30

Harpster died from injuries they sustained in the crash on the way to the hospital. Police spoke to Bennett who told them that he used Adderall, but after investigating the scene, police found a container with suspected meth and a smoking device. Bennett had his blood drawn and the results showed that he had Amphetamine and Methamphetamine in his system.

Bennett pleaded guilty earlier this year to homicide by vehicle while DUI.