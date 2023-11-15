CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man is facing charges after police said he threatened multiple people with a knife.

Joey Garner, 36, is facing charges of terroristic threats and harassment after police were called to a residence on Decker Avenue on reports of a verbal disturbance. The police spoke with the caller who claimed that Garner was intoxicated and threatening people with a knife.

Police found Garner inside the residence with a six-inch folding knife beside him. Garner was allegedly extremely intoxicated, according to the criminal complaint. Garner was reportedly unable to stand and was not able to speak in a coherent manner.

One other residence told police in an interview that Garner had allegedly held a knife to his throat and threatened to cut him on the back porch, according to the complaint. Police noted finding a 12-inch kitchen knife lying on the floor of the back porch.

While in a holding cell awaiting transport, Garner allegedly blocked the toilet in the cell and continuously flushed until the cell flooded. The cell flooded into the processing room, cell block and a floor below that led into the K9 training room. According to police, several pieces of training equipment, space heaters and the ceiling were damaged as a result of the flooding.

Police estimate that due to the amount of damage and cleaning needed as a result of the flooding, the cost will exceed $5,000.

Garner is now facing charges of terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another, harassment and institutional vandalism. He is being held in the Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of his $25,000 bail.

A formal arraignment is scheduled for Jan. 23, 2024.