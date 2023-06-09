JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A dump truck was reportedly stolen from a township municipal building in Jefferson County.

Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) out of DuBois responded to a call at 8 a.m. on Thursday, June 8 for a report of theft from the Warsaw Township Municipal Building.

The building is located along State Route 28 and the dump truck was stolen sometime between 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 7, and 5:45 a.m. on Thursday.

The dump truck that was stolen was a 2011 Red Dodge 5500 T plate. The truck has a PA registration Plate, MG1316N. It was also described as having a yellow light on top and a material speaker on the back. There are no identifying markers of Warsaw Township on the truck.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP DuBois at 814 – 371 – 4652.