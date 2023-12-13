CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two Johnstown men were arrested Wednesday morning for allegedly possessing and dealing drugs.

Terrell Turner, 26, and Jermiah Evans, 25, were arrested after the Cambria County District Attorney’s Office, along with several other agencies, executed a search warrant along the 100 block of Cook Street.

Terrell Turner – Cambria County District Attorney’s Office Jermiah Evans – Cambria County District Attorney’s Office

Police believed the two to be selling fentanyl and had been investigating for several months. Once on scene, police found an AR-15 rifle, 44 grams of suspected fentanyl, 3.5 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 18 suspected amphetamine pills, $656 in cash and additional other drug paraphernalia. Police said the street value of the drug seized is approximately $5,000.

Item seized by police – Cambria County District Attorney’s Office

Turner is charged with two counts of possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, a person to not possess a firearm and resisting arrest. He is currently in the Cambria County Prison on $200,000 bail.

Evans is charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, a person not to possess a firearm and resisting arrest. He is also in the Cambria County Prison on $150,000 bail.

“The hard work and dedication of law enforcement was again on full display today. Extended investigations take time, persistence, and patience,” Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer said. “The fruits of a well-run investigation were evident today. The community is reminded; if you see something, say something.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

In addition to the Cambria County District Attorney’s Office, the Cambria County Sheriff’s Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation Safe Streets Task Force, the Johnstown Police Department, the Offical of the Attorney General along with the assistance of the Cambria County SERT Team, assisted in the investigation that led to Wednesday’s arrest.