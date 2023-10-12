CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Ebensburg man is facing charges after allegedly crashing a stolen ambulance and running from police.

Ammanuel Ojha, 22, is facing felony charges of theft and receiving stolen property after police say that he took an idling ambulance from outside of Select Specialty Hospital and proceeded to drive it onto railroad tracks on Washington Street in Johnstown.

On Oct. 10 at 9:15 p.m., police were alerted that an East Hills ambulance was sitting on the train tracks behind the Public Safety Building. When police went to investigate, they observed Ojha standing near the ambulance in a reflective vest.

Police then approached Ojha and he began to run towards a bridge over the Little Conemaugh River, where he began to slow down when he got to the bridge. Police yelled out to Ojha to stop running, and when he didn’t police had to physically take him down.

The paramedics who were originally driving the ambulance told police that they had left the ambulance parked outside of Select Specialty Hospital with the vehicle running while they went inside to retrieve a patient.

A witness claimed that he had seen the ambulance driving on Franklin Street and that the vehicle attempted to turn onto Washington Street, but seemed to fail and instead crash into a street light, causing it to fall over.

A camera within the ambulance captured footage of Ojha stealing and driving the ambulance, according to the complaint.

Ojha is now facing felony charges of theft by unlawful taking of movable property and receiving stolen property and other lesser charges.

A preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 19. Ojha is being held in Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of his $50,000 bail.