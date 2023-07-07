FILE – Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A Spring Mills man was taken into custody on Friday, July 7 on federal charges for his involvement in the January 6 riot.

Terry Allen is facing charges after he attacked officers with a flagpole during the 2021 U.S. Capitol riots on January 6, according to court documents. Following the riot, the Metropolitan Police Department was trying to identify an individual known as “Unsub 31”, later identified as Terry Allen, for assaulting an officer.

Multiple witnesses from June 2022 through April 2023 were able to identify Allen from various pictures and videos from the riot. One witness who knew Allen personally told police that Allen had a “stockpile of guns, food and propane,” according to the court document.

Footage from the scene of the riot captured Allen carrying a wooden flag pole. At 1:05 p.m. it caught him shoving officers with the flag pole before he used it to shove it into them in a stabbing motion, according to the court documents.

Allen is facing charges for knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, engaging in physical violence in restricted building or on restricted grounds, obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder and assaulting, resisting, or impeding a federal officer.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

He is scheduled to appear in a U.S. District Court in Washington on Thursday, July 20.