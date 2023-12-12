(WTAJ) — A former Pennsylvania police officer was sentenced in federal court for charges related to the distribution of explicit child materials.

Douglas Perdick, 47, of Allentown, was sentenced to five years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to the distribution of child sex abuse materials. According to the evidence presented in court, on Nov. 23, 2020, an FBI employee accessed a group on a mobile application while working undercover.

The employee found a link within the mobile app that had been posted by another user, which ultimately led to a folder containing multiple videos of child sex abuse materials. During the investigation, the FBI discovered that the user who uploaded the files was Pedrick, according to the release.

The FBI was able to obtain the IP address used by Pedrick to share the link to the explicit materials and linked that address to his residence in Conway, South Carolina. According to the court documents, during the execution of the search warrant, Pedrick admitted to sharing the materials from his phone multiple times.

“The production and distribution of child sex abuse materials is egregious child exploitation,” Adair F. Boroughs, U.S. Attorney for the District of South Carolina, said. “We will prosecute those who put our children at risk.”

Pedrick has been sentenced to 60 months imprisonment, to be followed by a lifetime term of court-ordered supervision. He was also ordered to pay $9,000 in restitution to the victims.