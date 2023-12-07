PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) — A former corporal for the Pennsylvania State Police was sentenced on Thursday for multiple convictions of sexually exploiting children, according to United States Attorney Eric G. Olshan.

Sean McKenzie, of Perryopolis, was sentenced in federal court to 23 years in prison for sexually exploiting children, according to a release. He was convicted on seven counts of child sexual exploitation, including the production and attempted production of material depicting the sexual exploitation of a minor, possession of material depicting the sexual exploitation of a minor, and transportation and attempted transportation of material depicting the sexual exploitation of a minor.

United States District Judge Cathy Bissoon also ordered a period of 25 years’ supervised release following his jail sentence and ordered that McKenzie to pay $61,000.00 to his victims as restitution.

According to information presented in court, on three occasions (2020-2021) McKenzie persuaded a minor known to him to shower and change in a bathroom where he secretively recorded the minor. McKenzie saved one of the videos that he had captured of this minor on a thumb drive where he also had saved hundreds of other videos of child sexual abuse material, including videos that depicted prepubescent minors, toddlers and babies being sexually abused.

Additionally, McKenzie transferred the videos he created of the minor to a Dropbox account, along with another video of an unknown minor showering and changing. At the time of this criminal conduct, McKenzie was employed by the Pennsylvania State Police as a Corporal. Law enforcement recovered the thumb drive containing the child sexual abuse material from the lapel pocket of McKenzie’s PSP uniform.

“This defendant betrayed his oath as a sworn law enforcement officer and victimized the very children he was sworn to protect,” United States Attorney Eric G. Olshan said. “McKenzie’s conduct represents the most disturbing betrayal of trust, and today’s sentence provides more proof that this office and our partners in law enforcement will bring the full force of federal law to seek justice for child sexual abuse victims.”

Homeland Security Investigations – Pittsburgh and the Pennsylvania State Police conducted the investigation that led to the prosecution of McKenzie.

In sentencing the defendant, Judge Bissoon acknowledged the pain and harm McKenzie caused all of the victims of his crimes. Judge Bissoon also stated that McKenzie is a danger to society.