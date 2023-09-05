JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Four Johnstown residents are facing felony charges after being caught with heroin and fentanyl.

On August 31, a search warrant was executed at a residence at 315 Messenger St., according to a report from the Johnstown Police Department. Four residents were arrested after the search warrant was executed.

Keshawn Jefferson, 26

Jonathan Costlow, 28

Michael Cinko, 30

Courtney Coppola, 24

During the search of the residence, a sandwich baggie of fentanyl/heroin was located in the bathroom toilet, according to the criminal complaint. Officers also found another bag of fentanyl/heroin on the bathroom floor. They also noted that there was evidence of someone trying to dispose of the drugs as there was powder in the toilet, on the toilet seat and the floor.

Approximately 26 grams of fentanyl/heroin was collected, according to the criminal complaint. Officers also collected $173, cell phones, scales, packaging material, straws and indicia for all four that were arrested.

Jefferson, Costlow, Cinko and Copploa are all facing charges of manufacturing, delivering or possessing with intent to deliver, intent to possess a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with evidence.

Jefferson and Costlow are in Cambria County Prison after being unable to post 10% of their $150,000 bail. They have preliminary hearings scheduled for Sept. 13.

Cinko is Cambria County Prison after being unable to post 10% of his $125,000 bail. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Sept. 13.

Coppalo is out of prison after her $100,000 bail was posted by a professional bondsman. She has a preliminary hearing set for Sept. 13.