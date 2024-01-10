SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Somerset man is facing charges after he allegedly held employees of a business hostage with a handgun.

Kermit Gribble, 81, is being held in prison with bail denied as “no conditions other than imprisonment will assure the safety of the community”, according to his docket. On Monday, Jan. 9 Pennsylvania State Police were called to Keystone Polishing for a report of a man holding employees hostage.

Kermit Gribble mugshot courtesy of Somerset County Prison

On scene, officers found Gribble yelling and telling officers to leave. According to the criminal complaint, Gribble told the troopers to “Go ahead and just shoot me.” He then allegedly fled on foot back into the business and officers followed him and were able to take him into custody.

In an interview with troopers, one of the victims stated that Gribble showed up at the business and appeared to be angry. He then allegedly began arguing with multiple employees, before leaving the store. According to the victims, he then returned with a handgun and started to point it in their direction.

During the altercation, a man was reportedly able to disarm Gribble and secure the firearm. Once they disarmed him the employees fled the business. One of the victims told police that Gribble had said he wanted to shoot one of the people in the leg, according to the criminal complaint.

Gribble was arrested and taken to the PSP Somerset barracks. According to the complaint, he refused to give any information to troopers.

He is in Somerset County Prison and facing a felony charge of terroristic threats to cause evacuation of a building. Gribble is also facing misdemeanor charges of terroristic threats with the intent to terrorize, false imprisonment, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.

He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Jan. 18.