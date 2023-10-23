CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Northern Cambria man is facing charges after he allegedly hit another man with a baseball bat.

David Mikitko, 50, is facing a felony charge of aggravated assault after police say he beat a man with a baseball bat, resulting in injury.

On Oct. 11, police were called to Minor Memorial Medical Center in Hastings Borough on reports that a man in the emergency room had claimed he was hit over the head with a baseball bat. When police arrived, the victim had said that he was at a friends house on Plattsville Road in Susquehanna Township, looking around, when he had been stuck in the head by Mikitko.

The victim had also claimed he was hit over the head four or five times before a friend pulled Mikitko off of him, according to the criminal complaint. Police said that he had suffered a broken nose, lacerations to his head and a possible concussion.

Police had asked if there was anything going on between the victim and Mikitko, to which the victim said they had ongoing problems.

Mikitko is now facing a felony charge of aggravated assault with attempt to cause bodily injury and a misdemeanor of simple assault.

Mikitko has been released after posting ten percent of his $5,000 bail. The preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 31.