BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — An Hollidaysburg man is facing charges after running from police.

Kyle Lasko, 33, is facing two felony charges after running from police. On Oct. 24 at 9:41 p.m., police attempted to stop Lasko due to the fact that he was wanted on multiple warrants. When approached, Lasko fled from police in a car from 6th avenue and 17th street.

Blair County Sheriff Deputy K9 Rik, photo provided by Blair County Sheriff’s office.

Lasko drove into oncoming traffic and in an attempt to run from police he drove through private properties, such as over sidewalks and through yards. His car then became disabled where he then allegedly ran from police on foot. According to police, Lasko failed to stop based on verbal commands and Blair County Sheriff Deputy K9 Rik was sent after him.

Lasko was taken down by K9 Rik and taken into custody by the Blair County Sheriff Deputies. Lasko was transported to UPMC for precautionary evaluations and then released back into custody.

It was reported that Lasko also fled from Logan Township police earlier that same day.

Lasko is now facing two felony charges of fleeing or attempting to elude an officer and flight to avoid apprehension along with other lesser charges.

Lasko is currently being held at the Blair County Prison.