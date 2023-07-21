CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A Hollidaysburg man is facing charges for raping a Cambria County 14-year-old.

According to a Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) report out of Ebensburg, Trevor Zimmerman, 22, is facing charges after DNA evidence was found on the clothes of the victim. The victim told police that on January 28 Zimmerman held her down in the early morning hours and raped her.

During an interview with police on February 2, the victim stated that she had woken up when she felt something on top of her, which ended up being Zimmerman. She told officers that he held his hand over her mouth, he had handcuffed her and raped her. The clothing that she had been wearing during the assault was turned over to police for DNA testing.

Due to the victim being 14 years old, police scheduled a forensic meeting with a Child Advocacy Center. The victim told police that Zimmerman was friends with a relative of hers and had been staying with the family for a few days, according to the criminal complaint.

On March 1, the clothing that was worn during the assault was turned over to PA State Police at the Greensburg Regional Laboratory for testing. The victim also turned over a DNA sample.

On March 7, police held an interview with Zimmerman about the alleged assault. Zimmerman told police that he was staying with the family and that he was a friend of the victim’s relative. However, he denied that anything sexual had happened between him and the victim, according to the criminal complaint. Zimmerman did submit a DNA sample as evidence.

On June 1, the Greensburg Regional Laboratory informed PSP that DNA was compared and the DNA from Zimmerman did match what was found on the victim’s clothing, according to the criminal complaint.

Zimmerman is facing felony charges of rape, sexual assault, corruption of minors and statutory assault. He is currently in Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of his $250,000 bail.

He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Tuesday, July 25.