HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Human remains have been found in Huntingdon County, according to District Attorney Dave Smith.

The remains were found in a wooded area of Morris Township earlier this week, according to the DA. The autopsy has already been completed and the identification of the person is still pending.

Pennsylvania State Police is investigating and more information will be available once the person has been positively identified.

