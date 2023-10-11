HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) – A correction officer is facing criminal charges after he allegedly brought a concealed gun onto Department of Corrections property.

Cody Everhart, 33, of Huntingdon is facing two felony charges after police say a gun was found in his vehicle after he refused a drug test.

According to a police complaint, on Sept. 25, Everhart was working his shift as a correction officer at SCI Huntingdon when he was observed having pinpoint pupils, slurred speech and to be behaving in an erratic manner.

Everhart was asked to submit to a drug test but refused.

His vehicle, which was parked in the staff parking lot, was subsequently searched by DOC. According to the complaint, the search recovered a pistol owned by Everhart from underneath the center console of his truck.

A records check revealed that he does not have a concealed carry permit.

He is now facing one felony charge for bringing contraband onto Department of Corrections property and one felony charge for concealed carry of a firearm without a license.

Everhart was arraigned on Oct. 10 and is out on $50,000 unsecured bail. His preliminary hearing is schedule for Oct. 25 at 9 a.m.