HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) – An employee of a local lumber and supply company is accused of stealing their equipment and using it in a side hustle to make extra cash.

Nathan Brumbaugh, 34, of Huntingdon, is facing one felony count of theft by unlawful taking of moveable property after he allegedly stole from Mount Union Lumber Supply.

According to a criminal complaint, an accusation was made against Brumbaugh, claiming that he was stealing heat pumps from the business and installing them for additional money. The owner of the business confirmed that multiple heat pumps were missing from the company’s inventory and that there are no client records or transaction records for them.

Brumbaugh allegedly installed these pumps at different addresses throughout Huntingdon County and received direct payment. Police said that they have interviewed four different people that have all related they had a heat pump installed by Brumbaugh and paid him directly, unaware that the unit was stolen.

At this time, the value of the stolen heat pumps that have been located is $11,300. However, according to police, there are additional heat pumps that are still missing.

Brumbaugh is is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 24 for a preliminary hearing.