HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) – A man has been sentenced to up to two years imprisonment after entering into a guilty plea for possession of child pornography.

Curtis Love, 25, of Huntingdon, was sentenced on Thursday to 12-24 months confinement and a fine of $2,500 after pleading guilty to one felony count of possession of child pornography in September.

Curtis Love, 25, of Huntingdon. Photo courtesy of Huntingdon County Prison.

Love was originally charged with 20 separate felony charges relating to a 2021 incident in which he was accused of having child pornography images and videos on his iPhone. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children were originally contacted about Love by messaging and chat app Kik alleging that an account registered to an email address owned by Love was using the platform to distribute these images.

Following an investigation, 19 child pornography images and videos were found on Love’s iPhone and he was subsequently charged with 19 felony counts of possession of child pornography and one felony count of criminal use of communication facility.

Love is currently incarcerated at Huntingdon County Prison.