JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Punxsutawney man was arrested after allegedly killing his girlfriend, according to new details released by court documents.

Dakota Greeley, 20, is facing homicide and murder charges related to the shooting of Trisha Cole on Thursday morning, Nov. 9, in Clover Township. The criminal complaint shows that troopers were called by a family member of Greeley at 9:55 a.m. claiming he shot Cole and was looking to commit suicide by cop.

According to the complaint, it was reported to police that Greeley had a 30/30 long rifle that he used in the shooting.

After arriving at the scene, police said they were met by Greeley and he was ordered to freeze. Instead, Greeley fired off two shots, according to the criminal complaint, and police returned fire. Greeley then took off in a Ford truck.

Troopers said that Greeley didn’t make it far before crashing into a wooded area on Dickey Road and running into the woods.

Greeley was taken into custody at 11:36 a.m. and was taken to Penn Highlands. He allegedly told EMS at the hospital that he’d kill them if they treated him.

According to the complaint, when interviewed, Greeley admitted to shooting Cole, allegedly telling troopers “I f—ing shot her.” It was noted that Greeley also chuckled when asked where the gun was before claiming “It was in my hand.”

Troopers also noted that a 30/30 long rifle was found in Greeley’s Ford truck after he crashed it.

At around 1:36 p.m., troopers went to the scene where they said they found Cole’s body with a gunshot wound to the head and a tire track over her body.

As of this writing, Greeley has not yet been arraigned.