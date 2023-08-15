JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A woman is facing charges after attempting to hit two with her vehicle while driving under the influence.

Lacey Hamilton, 31, of Johnstown, is facing charges including aggravated assault after police were called to the 300 block of Ferndale Avenue for allegedly trying to hit two people walking on the sidewalk with her vehicle.

On Aug. 13 at 7:47 p.m., police arrived at the parking lot where the two victims were located. The victims claimed that they had gotten into a heated argument with Hamilton when she had said “I am going to kill you.” The victims stated this had made them uncomfortable and they left the residence, according to the criminal complaint.

The victims also claimed that Hamilton had been drunk and high during this interaction.

According to an witness, 15 minutes later both victims were seen walking on the sidewalk when Hamilton drove past them in a red Dodge Ram Truck, heading northbound, and yelled very loudly.

Hamilton then proceeded to U-Turn and travel southbound on Ferndale Avenue, where she allegedly intentionally drove her vehicle onto the sidewalk in an attempt to hit the victims, police reported.

Both victims were able to move out of the way and onto the grass. Hamilton then drove back to her residence, according to police.

Hamilton drove by as the police were talking with the victims, and police were able to catch up to and preform a stop with the truck.

Police asked Hamilton if she had been drinking and she said she had consumed two Twisted Tea’s. Upon answering, officers performed field sobriety tests. Police reported Hamilton had displayed numerous indicators of impairment.

Hamilton is now facing two felony counts of aggravated assault, two counts of recklessly endangering another person as well as lesser charges.

The preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 6.