HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police have charged an inmate with plotting to have his stepfather murdered while serving time in SCI Smithfield.

Ceyon Cuffy Jr., 36, is facing criminal solicitation of murder in the first degree after Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Troopers determined he was attempting to hire someone to kill his stepfather in Philadelphia.

Troopers began investigating in May after receiving emails of two handwritten letters, penned by Cuffy, to a Dominique Foye of Philadelphia.

The first letter, dated April 24, asked Foye to drop money off to a woman so “I can have money to do what I gotta do,” according to the criminal complaint. Troopers also noted that Cuffy seemed to be mad at Foye for hanging up on him during a phone call.

The second letter, dated April 26, mentioned that Cuffy’s mother used to be his best friend but “she let that white man come into her life and destroy us,” according to the affidavit.

The letter continues to explain that Cuffy believed his stepfather was responsible for his mother kicking him out. Cuffy continues to say “They took my life, f*** them both.”

At this point in the letter, Cuffy asked Foye to get in contact will a guy named “Leek” and claimed that he’ll take $2,000 for the plot. Police noted in the complaint that Cuffy wanted Foye to show Leek the house and let him know there’s a white man that will come out early in the morning and go next door. Cuffy also mentions to “leave the lady out of it” and that the man is in his 70s and will be unarmed.

On May 2, Troopers reviewed a list of calls that Cuffy had made which documents calls between Foye and two of his cousins. While talking to one of his cousins, the complaint states that Cuffy was trying to “give someone a birthday party” and that he needed to get “Sauce” to talk to Leek who “specializes in those jawns.”

More phone conversations continued with Cuffy to see if money can be put together to give to Leek for the job, according to court documents. Cuffy also spoke with Sauce claiming he needed to tie up some “loose ends.”

Troopers reached out to the alleged target to speak about his relationship with Cuffy. Troopers told the alleged target about the potential threat and the letters and conversations between Foye and Cuffy. Troopers noted in the complaint that the alleged target said that Foye was Cuffy’s girlfriend.

PSP also spoke with Cuffy’s mother, who claimed both she and Foye were concerned about Cuffy. At this point, PSP stopped Cuffy and Foye from speaking due to the investigation.

Troopers were able to catch up with Foye, who denied receiving any letters or assisting Cuffy in any way in regard to harming someone, according to the criminal complaint. Troopers continued to question Foye about her recent calls with Cuffy and who else he was in contact with.

On June 5, Troopers spoke with Cuffy at SCI Rockview about the situation. Cuffy claimed he “was good” with his stepfather and that they had “no issues,” troopers noted in the complaint. Troopers advised Cuffy that he read the letters and listened to the calls and it made it seem like Cuffy was mad at his stepfather.

Cuffy allegedly admitted to troopers that he was “in a bad place” and that his stepfather had nothing to do with getting Cuffy kicked out of his mother’s home and subsequently arrested, according to the criminal complaint. Cuffy also claimed to police that he had no intention of actually seeing his stepfather harmed. He also allegedly admitted to making those phone calls and writing the letters, police noted.

Cuffy is now behind bars at SCI Rockview facing criminal solicitation murder of the first-degree charge, along with three felony criminal use of communications facility charges.

A second preliminary arraignment is scheduled for July 20 followed by a preliminary hearing which will be on July 28.