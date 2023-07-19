JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – An inmate at Jefferson County Jail is facing charges of assaulting officers during a forced extraction.

Brandon Geer, 26, of Brookville is facing aggravated assault charges after refusing to comply with orders and punching a corrections officer 4 -5 times, according to a Pennsylvania State Police report out of Punxsutawney.

During the altercation, two correction officers said that Geer had hit and kicked them and threatened them as well. According to the criminal complaint, Geer had covered the camera in his cell with toothpaste and poured an unknown liquid on the floor by the jail cell door. He also allegedly told officers that they could “suck his little white d***,” “f*** off” and that he said, “I’ll f*** you up.”

A PSP officer was sent to the Brookeville Hospital on Sunday, June 4 at 9:18 p.m. to speak with one of the correction officers who was hurt during the assault.

During a police interview, the injured officer said Geer was failing to comply with a lockdown order and a team had to go into his cell for an extraction. The extraction team was able to pin Geer to the wall, but his right arm was freed. When his arm became free he was able to allegedly punch the officer four – five times in the head and two – four times on his left side, according to the criminal complaint.

The criminal complaint noted that the officer was observed to have redness and swelling on his face near his eye. From the hospital, the PSP officer then went to the jail to speak with a second correction officer that was allegedly hurt by Geer.

The second correction officer told police that Geer had kicked her in the face. The police report noted that swelling and bruising was observed on their face in the place where Geer allegedly kicked them.

During an interview with police, Geer said “I’m not going to talk to you or answer any of your questions.”

Geer is now facing felony charges of aggravated assault, misdemeanor charges of simple assault and terroristic threats.

He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for September 12.