JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A Jefferson County man is accused of having over 20 files of child pornography.

In November 2022, police received a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) about illicit material being uploaded into several accounts, according to court documents. Google became aware of 20 suspected images of child pornography that were uploaded into the account of Jason Gearhart, 48, of Polk, police reported.

The pornography was uploaded to Google YouTube, Google Photos and Google Drive. The uploads occurred between December 14, 2020, and October 17, 2022.

Officers reviewed the reported images and found that eight images involved indecent exposure and nine involved nudity, documents showed.

Instagram also reported that a video of Child Pornography was sent on October 19 2022 to Gearhart, documents showed.

On January 19, 2023, a search warrant was executed and during the search, Gearhart reportedly admitted to saving videos of child pornography and commenting on the Instagram profiles of young girls.

Officers seized Gearhart’s device and it was found to have four additional videos and web searches about child pornography, according to the criminal complaint.

In total, 13 images/videos involving indecent contact, and 10 images/videos of child pornography were possessed by Gearhart. There were also 9 images/videos of indecent contact, and 10 images/videos of child pornography were transmitted by Gearhart.

Gearhart is facing over 40 felony charges of possessing and transmitting child pornography. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Thursday, March 2.