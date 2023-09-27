JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Jefferson County man is in prison after he allegedly sexted a 12-year-old and attempted to meet her at a park.

Dennis Gibson, 68, is facing felony charges of rape of a child, statutory assault and other related charges after he was found to have sent inappropriate text messages to a 12-year-old, according to a report from the Reynoldsville Borough Police. On Sept. 21, a man spoke with officers regarding what he thought were inappropriate messages between his daughter and Gibson.

According to the criminal complaint, Gibson was a family friend of the victim and would often spend time with her while her father was present. Officers read through the conversations and also deemed them inappropriate. At this time, an officer assumed the identity of the 12-year-old and continued the conversation with Gibson.

At 2:45 p.m. on Sept. 21, the officers started talking to Gibson and for the next few days, the conversations with him became graphic and included sexual details, according to the criminal complaint. In several conversations, Gibson related that he wanted to do sexual acts with the victim. Gibson also allegedly agreed to meet the victim at a park.

Gibson and the officer pretending to be the 12-year-old agreed to meet at a park on Sept. 26 at 4 p.m., according to the criminal complaint. Gibson arrived at the park and was taken into custody.

He is in Jefferson County Prison with bail set at 10% of $60,000. Gibson is facing charges of a rape of a child, statutory assault, indecent assault of a person less than 16, involuntarily deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault, corruption of minors, unlawful contact with minors, corruption of minors, criminal use of a communication facility, producing obscene performance of a minor and luring a child into a motor vehicle.

He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for October 10.