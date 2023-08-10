JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Jefferson County man is facing charges for sexually assaulting two children, stemming back to 2018.

Brett Peffer, 27, of Big Run, is facing seven felonies of various degrees after two children disclosed to family members in July of inappropriate behavior that they experienced from Peffer, according to the criminal complaint.

In an interview with police, the two children alleged that when alone with Peffer, he would inappropriately touch them and himself. Peffer would engage in these activities when no one else was around, according to the criminal complaint.

On Aug. 8, police questioned Peffer who allegedly admitted to some of the incidents. When Police asked Peffer why he did it, Peffer responded with, “I don’t know why,” according to the criminal complaint.

Peffer is now facing two counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, rape of a child, indecent assault of a person less than 13 and similar charges.

Peffer was placed in Jefferson County Prison with a $75,000 bail.