JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Jefferson County man is facing charges after police were contacted by Internet Crimes Against Children and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

Brendon Troutman, 22, is facing 452 charges of child pornography after police received tips from NCMEC and Discord that Troutman had allegedly been uploading and searching for illicit media on the platform.

On Oct.1 illicit media was uploaded to a Discord server from an IP address belonging to Troutman’s grandfather’s residence. When police arrived at the home, they interviewed Troutman on the possible existence of child pornography on his computer.

Troutman told police that while he did search for pornography daily, he denied ever searching for child pornography. Later Troutman mentioned to police that he often searched “loli” pornography, which is child pornography made into a cartoon.

Troutman relayed that he did not have any interest in having sexual relations with children and that the cartoons “were a completely different thing.”

Police conducted a search of Troutman’s laptop and located 294 images/video of child pornography involving indecent contact, 127 images/videos involving nudity as well as cartoon child pornography.

Police then searched Troutman’s Discord account where they located multiple private chats discussing child pornography and how Troutman would hide the images/videos on his computer. The police located 16 additional images/videos of child pornography involving indecent contact and six additional images/videos of child pornography involving nudity that were sent from the account.

In total there were 452 child pornography images/videos in Troutman’s possession as well as 31 images/videos of child pornography that were sent from Troutman’s Discord account.

Troutman is now facing 452 counts of child pornography and 31 counts of dissemination of photography/film of child sex acts.

The preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 3.