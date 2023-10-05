JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two Jefferson County women are facing charges for allegedly providing the drugs that led to a February 2023 fatal overdose.

Rebecca Guthrie, 35, and Fatimah Guthrie, 30, both are facing felony charges after they provided a mixed drug which included fentanyl and xylazine to a man who then overdosed on it, according to a report from the Brookville Police Department.

On February, 25 officers were called to a home on South White Street for a report of a man in cardiac arrest. On scene, they found 46-year-old Lee Rumbaugh in the attic. A paramedic attempted to resuscitate him, but the official time of death was called at 2:15 a.m., according to the Criminal complaint. The toxicology report showed that Rumbaugh had ingested fentanyl, norfentanyl, xylazine, and naloxone. His cause of death was listed as mixed drug toxicity.

According to the report, officers found tin foil that contained a white substance, three straws that had been cut with angled edges (one with white powder inside), and pieces of tin foil with burned residue on them. Police found his phone and noted that there was a recent conversation with a known female.

Officers noted on Feb. 24 a conversation between Rumbaugh and the known female took place, according to the criminal complaint. The conversation between them discussed the woman dropping off drugs. Police then obtained a search warrant for the known females phone.

The phone was obtained on May 16 and officers noted that there were conversations between her and Fatimah Guthrie, according to the criminal complaint. Fatimah was the one from the conversation providing the drugs for the woman to sell. In the messages, Fatimah tells her to pick up the drugs by coming to the window and to not let anyone see her.

Officers then spoke with a prisoner at Clarion County Jail who had been arrested and was a known associate of the known female. The prisoner allegedly told police that they often got fentanyl and heroin from Rebecca and Fatimah. He added that on one occasion he had taken the Guthrie’s to Philadelphia to get approximately 225 buns of heroin.

On Sept. 13 and 14 officers conducted a controlled buy of suspected fentanyl and xylazine from Fatimah which had been arranged by Rebecca, according to the criminal complaint. On Sept. 15 officers served a search warrant at the residence of the Guthrie’s and found packaging material related to the sales of a controlled substance.

They are both in Jefferson County Prison after being unable to post their individual $250,000 bail. They are facing felony charges of drug delivery resulting in death, criminal use of a communication facility and manufacturing, delivering or possessing with the intent to deliver. They are also facing a misdemeanor charge of use or procession of drug paraphernalia.

Both have preliminary hearings scheduled for Dec. 11.