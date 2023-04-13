CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A Johnstown man is facing charges after police said he was found with fentanyl, stamp bags and other drug paraphernalia.

Shawn Williams, 37, is accused of having drugs and other drug paraphernalia after a search warrant was executed at a home along Cypress Avenue, according to the criminal complaint.

During a sweep of the residence on Thursday, April 13, Johnstown police found 80 stamp bags that were labeled “power up” and $1,529 in cash were found in a bedroom, according to the criminal complaint. 24.8. grams of white powder (fentanyl or cocaine) was found in the kitchen.

Other drug paraphernalia was found in the living room and porch area. All of the narcotics that officers found were sent to a state police crime lab for identification.

Williams is facing felony charges of manufacturing, delivering and possessing drugs with the intent to deliver. He is also facing misdemeanor charges of possessing a controlled substance. Williams is in Cambria County Prison after being unable to post 10% of his $50,000 bail.

He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Wednesday, April 26.