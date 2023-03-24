JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A Johnstown man has been accused of indecent assault and unlawful contact with a minor, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Anthony Brown, 60, has been accused of touching a 13-year-old inappropriately in July 2021, according to the criminal complaint. The girl told officers that she and her father visited Brown’s garage on July 30, 2021 and Brown offered to take her on a four-wheeler ride.

During the drive, Brown allegedly switched positions with the girl and allowed her to drive the four-wheeler, according to the report. Brown allegedly told the girl, “this is what I would do if something were to happen” and then touched her chest inappropriately, according to charges filed. When they got back to the garage, Brown allegedly touched the girl again on her backside.

During the incident, the victim also said that Brown hugged her and kissed her on the cheek, according to court documents.

On December 3, 2022, officers arrived at Jefferson County Jail to interview Brown. According to court documents, Brown told police he didn’t know the girl or her father. However, he then told police that he did know her father previously and that the girl had hung out at his garage before.

Brown is facing felony charges of corruption of minors, unlawful contact with minors and misdemeanor charges of indecent assault. He was housed in Jefferson County Prison until Thursday, March 23 at that time his $30,000 bond was posted by a professional bondsman.

He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Wednesday, April 12.