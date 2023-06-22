CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A 51-year-old man is in prison after he’s been accused of performing oral sex on a 16-year-old in an abandoned building.

Shawn Borsuk of Johnstown is facing three felony charges of corruption of a minor, according to a report from the Conemaugh Township Police Department. On May 21, an officer was called to a business on Frankstown Road after there was a report of a suspicious man.

A worker told police that they saw a man hanging around in the parking lot until a female arrive, according to the criminal complaint. The workers noted that after they both arrived they walked down to an abandoned building, behind the parking lot.

The officer proceeded to the building and shouted for anyone who was in the building to come out, according to the complaint. A young female exited the building and when asked her age she confirmed that she was 16 years old. Officers noted in the report that her shorts were unbuttoned and she was shaking. When asked by officers she allegedly told them she was meeting her friend and that he was 51 years old.

Officers swept the building and found that the man, later identified as Borsuk, had fled, according to the criminal complaint. They also found a pair of female underwear, later confirmed to be the 16 years old. During an interview with police, the girl admitted that she had met Borsuk at a previous job and began to call and text him.

According to the criminal complaint, she and Borsuk met three times between February and May of 2023. She allegedly admitted that on all three occasions, they performed oral sex on each other and that on May 21 they had met at the building to have oral sex again.

Borsuk is in Cambria County Prison after being unable to post 10% of his $150,000 bail.

He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Thursday, May 29.