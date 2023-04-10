JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) – A Johnstown man is accused of selling, fentanyl, crack cocaine and other drugs to a confidential informant (CI) on three separate occasions.

Kharyee Smith, 31, is facing felony drug charges after being accused of selling several different drugs to a CI.

The CI met with detectives and arranged to meet Smith in Johnstown via a recorded phone call. On Aug. 25, 2022, a CI and undercover officer arrived at a location in Johnstown and exchanged $100 for 1.04 grams of crack cocaine, according to the criminal complaint.

On Aug. 30, 2022, a CI reached out to officers and informed them Smith was going to sell them drugs. Smith arrived at the designated location and exchanged money for fentanyl and morphine weighing .12 grams, according to the criminal complaint.

On Thursday, April 6, a CI and Smith arranged to meet at a Dollar General, according to court documents. There they exchanged for methanphetamine. After the controlled purchase, officers stopped Smith, who was driving a Ford Expedition.

As Smith was being arrested, police said Vincent Mason, 40, who was in the passenger seat was also arrested. Mason was found to be in possession of 4.4 grams of crack cocaine, 13.6 grams of fentanyl and an unknown amount of methamphetamine in the fentanyl powder, according to the criminal complaint.

Smith is facing 6 felony drug charges for manufacturing, delivering and possessing drugs with the intent to distribute. As well as other felony and misdemeanor charges. He is being held in Cambria County Prison on a total bail of $275,000.

Mason is facing multiple felony drug charges of conspiracy to manufacture, deliver or possess with the intent to deliver. As well as several misdemeanor charges of possessing a controlled substance. He is being held in Cambria County Prison after being unable to post 10% of his $125,000 bail.

Smith’s first preliminary hearing is scheduled for Thursday, April 20. Mason’s first preliminary hearing is set for Friday, May 5.