CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man is in prison after he allegedly used over 175 credit cards to commit fraud.

Jesse Fields, 35, is facing over 875 charges after he would allegedly place orders with stores like Walmart and then claim that items were missing to have his purchase refunded, according to a report from the Richland Township Police Department. On Sept. 1 officers went to the Wal-Mart on Centre Drive after they received a call from their loss prevention employee.

The employee told officers that a man, later identified as Fields, had been submitting online orders and then calling corporate to allegedly say that items were missing. According to the complaint, Fields had been using numerous names to place there orders as well as different credit cards.

Over 175 different credit cards had been used to purchase items, according to the complaint. On Sept. 10 Fields placed 3 orders with Walmart.

The orders were as follows:

Order 1

Great Value chopped kale

An Apple Air Tag

Ramen noodle

Chicken wings

Chopped spinach

Order 2

Broccoli cuts

Vinyl plank flooring

Cauliflower

Broccoli Florets

Order 3

A Sonic Nintendo Switch Game

Shell pasta

Grass fed beef top

Rigatoni pasta

Grass fed beef tenderloin steak

All three orders were photographed and then delivered, according to the criminal complaint. Fields then called Wal-Mart’s corporate to complain about his orders. Officers received his complaint to determine what items Fields claimed were missing.

Fields is in Cambria County Prison after being unable to post 10% of his $75,000 bail. He is facing 175 charges of theft by deception, 175 charges of using an access device to obtain or in an attempt to obtain property or services with knowledge that the device is counterfeit, 175 charges of identity theft, 175 charges of criminal use of a communication facility and 175 charges of receiving stolen property.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Sept. 20.