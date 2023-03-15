CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A Johnstown man has been accused of selling methamphetamine, fentanyl and crack cocaine to a confidential informant (CI).

Rasheen T. Edwards, 28, has been accused of selling drugs to a CI on multiple occasions between February and March. On Tuesday, Feb. 7 Edwards sold $240 worth of heroin, fentanyl and crack cocaine to a CI on Vine Street, according to the Cambria County Detective Bureau police report. The drugs were in two baggies that weighed approximately 3.4 grams and 0.6 grams.

On Friday, Feb. 10 Edwards then sold $100 worth of heroin/fentanyl to a CI at the intersection of Main and Bedford Street, according to the criminal complaint. The drugs that were bought on this occasion weighed approximately 1.0 grams.

On Wednesday, March 8 members of the US Marshall Fugitive Task Force, the Cambria County Drug Task Force, and the Pennsylvania Office of the attorney General executed a search warrant, according to the criminal complaint.

Edwards was taken into custody and officers found a digital scale, a gun, $1,499 and three cell phones along with an assortment of drugs, according to the criminal complaint. Edwards allegedly admitted to receiving the gun illegally.

The following drugs were found on Edwards, according to the criminal complaint:

Bag of methamphetamine (16.96 grams) – valued at $1,700

Bag of blue-colored fentanyl (6.13 grams) – valued at $750

Bag of crack cocaine (8.69 grams) – valued at $900

Bag of ecstasy pills (19 pills) – valued at $200

Another bag of Fentanyl (2.17 grams) – valued at $250

Bag of methamphetamine (2.68 grams) $300

According to officers, Edwards admitted to what drugs were in the bag. The gun was also allegedly stolen and Edwards was a convicted felon and was to not have a firearm.

Edwards is facing multiple felony charges of manufacturing, delivering or possessing with the intent to manufacture or deliver, criminal use of a communication facility, and possession of a firearm prohibited. He is also facing a misdemeanor charge of possessing a controlled substance.

Edwards has been arraigned on three separate cases. He is currently being housed in Cambria County Prison with bail set at a total of $550,000.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Thursday, March 16.