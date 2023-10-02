CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man has been arrested in Ohio in relation to a shooting at Oakhurst Homes, leaving one man dead.

On Sept. 22 at 4 a.m., police were called to Oakhurst Homes in Johnstown on reports of a shooting. A 19-year-old male passed away from multiple gunshot wounds and a female was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Hospital.

Jashon Gordon, 22, of Johnstown is facing charges of criminal homicide along with four felony charges of aggravated assault for the shooting.

According to Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer, Gordon was taken into custody in Columbus, Ohio in the morning hours of Oct. 2. Gordon was taken without incident by the U.S. Marshals Service.

Gordon is awaiting extradition on his charges, and there is a hearing being scheduled in the next seven to 10 days where he can either waive extradition to Pa. or oppose it.