JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) – A resident of Johnstown, PA, has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh for federal child pornography charges, according to United States Attorney Eric G. Olshan.

Mikhail Martin, 25, allegedly produced and attempted to produce material depicting the sexual exploitation of a minor on or about February 20, 2023, and April 22, 2023. Martin is also alleged to have possessed material depicting the sexual exploitation of a minor on or about May 13, 2023.

The law provides for a minimum sentence of 15 years and a maximum of 70 years, a fine of

$750,000, or both. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed would be based upon the seriousness of the offense and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

This case is being prosecuted as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals, who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims.

Assistant United States Attorney DeMarr W. Moulton is prosecuting this case on behalf of

the government.

The Federal Bureau of Investigations and the Northern Regional Police Department conducted the investigation leading to the Superseding Indictment in this case.