CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man is facing homicide charges for the 2022 death of another man.

Gary Hill, 21, is facing charges after an investigation alleges that he shot another man in the chest multiple times, according to a report from the Johnstown Police Department. Police responded to Charles Street in Johnstown on Feb. 18, 2022, for a report of a vehicle crash. According to the criminal complaint, police on the scene discovered that the driver had been shot multiple times before he crashed his vehicle.

Officers spoke with a woman who had surveillance video and were able to watch footage of the crash. According to the complaint, the video showed the car making an out-of-control right turn and then crashing into a telephone pole.

On Feb. 19 an autopsy determined that Timothy Harrison, 42 of Moxham, the driver of the car, had died from multiple gunshot wounds to the chest. His death was ruled a homicide.

In March of 2023, Johnstown detectives were notified that there was a ballistic match on the .40 caliber that was used to kill Harrison. The gun had been recovered by Philadelphia police after they arrested an unrelated individual for a different case. Officers then determined that the gun had been bought out of Johnstown.

According to the criminal complaint, officers obtained a search warrant for Harrison’s phone in April of 2023. Officers found text messages between Harrison and Hill including ones that were sent on Feb. 18, 2022. The text messages between the two were allegedly solely about the selling and purchasing of drugs.

On Sept. 15, 2023, a known individual to the Johnstown Police Department, came forward about the shooting. In a police interview, this unnamed person stated that Hill had allegedly confessed that he shot and killed Harrison over drugs. According to the person, Hill had been using counterfeit money to buy drugs and was essentially robbing dealers. They added that this led to the confrontation and that’s why Hill had allegedly shot Harrison.

Hill who was already serving time in SCI Houtzdale for a separate case is facing charges of criminal homicide, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault in an attempt to cause serious bodily injury and recklessly endangering another person.