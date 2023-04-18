CAMBRIA COUNTY. Pa. (WTAJ) – A former Johnstown resident has been sentenced to over a year in prison for distributing crack-cocaine.

Damian Jeffers, 52, was sentenced to 15 months in prison and three years probation on Tuesday, April 18, according to Acting United States Attorney Troy Rivetti.

Jeffers was found to have distributed less than 28 grams of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of cocaine base, in the form commonly known as crack, in or about October of 2021.

Assistant United States Attorney Maureen Sheehan-Balchon prosecuted this case on behalf

of the government and Senior United States District Judge Kim R. Gibson sentenced Jeffers.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Mr. Rivetti commended the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Cambria County Drug Task

Force, and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force for the investigation that led to the successful prosecution of Jeffers.