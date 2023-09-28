CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man is in prison after he allegedly fired shots outside of the Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center.

Robert Bingham, 47, is facing six aggravated assault charges after footage showed him shooting at a vehicle behind him, according to a report from the Johnstown Police Department. On Wednesday, Aug. 30, officers were called to the intersection of Franklin Street and Osborne Street in Johnstown for a shots fired incident. At the scene officers located seven .40 shell casings.

According to the criminal complaint, officers also noted that a window above the valet at the Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center had been shot out. Witnesses told police that they had just left Southmont Gardens and were following a dark SUV when a person in the vehicle shot at them several times.

Officers were able to obtain surveillance footage of the incident. Upon review, officers identified Bingham and two women from the footage at Southmont Garden, according to the criminal complaint. Bingham and the two women had left at the same time as the victims.

Police identified the two women from surveillance and interviewed them on Thursday, Aug. 31, according to the criminal complaint. During the interview, the women stated that they left with Bingham in his car, a dark-colored Nissan SUV. They told officers that he stopped his vehicle in the parking lot near the bank and hospital and fired seven shots at the vehicle behind them.

According to the criminal complaint, the women told officers that Bingham had the gun concealed in his waistband and they had not seen it until he pulled it out to start shooting. The complaint does not give any indication of why Bingham fired the gun.

The criminal complaint noted that Bingham had been previously convicted of murder, aggravated assault, and robbery. All of these were felonies and prohibited him from owning a firearm.

On Tuesday, Sept. 26, Bingham was arrested without incident on the 900 block of Bedford Street in Johnstown, according to the criminal complaint. During an interview with police, Bingham stated that he didn’t want to talk about the charges as he had bigger problems. Referring to the fact he had a gun on him as a previously convicted felon.

Bingham is in Cambria County Prison after being unable to post 10% of his $1,000,000 bail. He is facing charges of aggravated assault with an attempt to cause serious bodily injury, aggravated assault with an attempt to cause bodily injury with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm of a prohibited, firearms not to be carried without a license and recklessly endangering another person.

He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for October, 5.