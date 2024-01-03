CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man who admitted to stealing $31,842 worth of pills from his past job was sentenced on Tuesday.

Matthew Miller, 50, was sentenced to 18 to 36 months in court on Jan. 2. In September 2022 Miller was charged with 24 felonies after he reportedly told police he had been stealing pills from Martella’s Pharmacy for over 20 months and ingested 24-30 pills a day.

The investigation began in August 2022 when a pharmacist had noticed that an unopened 500-count bottle of oxycodone was unaccounted for. It was also noted that there were discrepancies in inventory, order history and dispensing history.

Due to the discrepancies, pharmacists reviewed the security footage and discovered that the day the bottle went missing, Miller was allegedly seen taking the bottle from the shelf and putting it in his pocket.

The footage also revealed that once the bottle was reported missing, Miller could be seen taking it out of his pocket, placing it on a shelf and then appeared to act as though he had found it.

It was also noted in the criminal complaint that Miller was seen on camera taking loose pills and another bottle. As a result of the video footage, the pharmacy opened an audit, which revealed a large quantity of drugs were stolen over the course of almost two years.

The following drugs were reported to be stolen and/or lost in the complaint:

Oxycodone

Hydrocodone

Morphine

Alprazolam

Buprenorphine

Carisoprodol

Diazepam

Lorazepam

Phentermine

Temazepam

Tramadol

Zolpidem

Testosterone

According to police, Miller admitted that he had an addiction to pills including oxycodone and hydrocodone. Miller had also said that he had stolen most of the listed drugs that were shown to be missing during the audit.

Miller will serve his sentence in the Cambria County Prison.